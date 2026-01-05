Webinar: Smarter ecosystems for faster, safer policing

Click HERE to register for this webinar!

Date: Thursday, February 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Our technical ecosystems are increasingly diversifying. Mobile devices and applications that assist law enforcement provide compelling opportunities but can create challenges for end users when time and ease of use are essential. This webinar will explore strategies to reduce friction in evolving technology ecosystems, enabling users to work more efficiently while maintaining security and compliance, rapid implementation and community safety.

We will examine approaches agencies can take for optimal outcomes, where and how to discern where interoperability can add the most value and ways to build an efficient and reliable ecosystem that prioritizes the value each element contributes. We’ll discuss research on human interactions with emerging technologies, the role of AI and how to bring it all together to deliver the best possible outcomes for users and our communities.

Understand the challenges and opportunities created by increasingly diverse law enforcement technology ecosystems.



Identify practical ways to reduce friction in mobile and application-based environments without compromising security or compliance.



Evaluate how usability, speed and reliability affect end-user performance in time-critical situations.



affect end-user performance in time-critical situations. Understand how AI can be integrated responsibly to support users and decision-making.

Abigail Porter is the Vice President of Development for Oracle’s Public Safety Suite. She is responsible for leading R&D, SaaS development, service delivery and operations across Oracle’s suite, which supports public safety with mission critical applications and services. Prior to joining Oracle, Abigail led global product, R&D and engineering teams across industries including software security, e-commerce and healthcare technology. Abigail has held prior leadership roles at Oracle in product management and product development, focusing on innovation, cloud native service development and delivery, cloud architecture and industry SaaS. Abigail holds a BA from Brandeis University in Waltham, MA.

David Houlihan leads Development Operations for Oracle Public Safety Suite. He has been with Oracle ten years, supporting a myriad of industry groups. He possesses over 20 years’ experience helping applications teams to understand, define and execute product modernization strategies. Prior to joining Oracle, David co-founded the software industry analyst firm Blue Hill Research as Head of Research and Director of Legal Technology and Compliance practices. Previous experience includes additional roles in software as well as an attorney, practicing private commercial and federal criminal law. David holds degrees from Boston University, Fairfield University and Northeastern University.