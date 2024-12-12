LiveU LU-REQON1™ improves situational awareness, enhances mission performance and safety in real-time, every time

PRESS RELEASE

Law Enforcement and Public Safety personnel require reliable visual intelligence solutions that allow them to focus on the mission, rather than the technology. LiveU, the leading provider of real-time IP-video solutions, has today launched LU-REQON1, a versatile lightweight tactical video encoder. The portable device, weighing less than 2lbs (955g), reliably and securely transmits real-time video from any IP-video source, such as an IP camera, sensor, drone or UGV, or to any desired destination. Now high-quality visual intelligence can reliably be shared with HQ, Mobile Command Centers, and field deployed first responders, direct to their smart devices.

The unit helps to quickly establish a robust Common Operating Picture of the mission. Designed for tactical scenarios such as overwatch, DFR, ISR, SAR, CBRNe, and DIM, the unit wirelessly transports video and data by creating dedicated, high-capacity connections by bonding diverse IP links together.

Integrating seamlessly with existing visual intelligence infrastructure such as video management systems (VMS) and UAV fleets, LU-REQON1 brings easy-to-use, swift to deploy, wireless, go-anywhere critical communications to every mission. The unit’s bonded IP and cellular connectivity enhances communications in congested rural and urban environments, making it valuable for teams needing to quickly and securely send real-time video back to command centers and other cross-functional agencies.

“Real-time video intelligence backed by LiveU’s groundbreaking bonding technology has transformed the way public safety professionals conduct their operations by improving mission performance, safety, and outcomes,” said Joseph Yaker, Director of Public Sector at LiveU.

LRT™, (LiveU Reliable Transport) the original IP protocol optimized for video transmission over wireless networks, uniquely bonds up to six different IP connections to ensure that no matter the location, LU-REQON1 operates as a resilient transmission unit. The same unit can accept either IP or HDMI video inputs.

Thanks to its versatile design, LU-REQON1 can also act as a DataBridge, providing resilient bonded hotspot data connectivity. It can also be used for large file transfers from SD cards or USB drives to command centers. These features are ideal for sending surveys, scans, or large mapping files back to base.

“Drone as a First Responder (DFR) serves as an invaluable tool for real-time assessment and monitoring, aligning seamlessly with each organization’s de-escalation strategies. The LU-REQON1 further enhances these capabilities by securely sharing high-quality visual intelligence with team members, no matter their location. This allows experts to remotely assess any situation, offering an unparalleled perspective that is essential for improving situational awareness in complex operations,” said Kevin Cresswell, International Defense & Security Expert.

To make the LU-REQON1 as accessible and easy to implement as possible, LiveU has created the LiveU Situational Awareness Solution to deliver a simple turnkey package to allow agencies to fast track their visual intelligence upgrade. It consists of all the key components required to enhance visual intelligence across a wide range of situational awareness scenarios, providing the ability to share secure live feeds with agencies or teams, remotely control PTZ cameras, and utilize robust, resilient and reliable connectivity wherever the mission takes you.