100 LE Agencies visit Washington D.C. to train on Ocean Systems dTective Forensic Video Clarification System

Burtonsville, MD - January 30, 2009 – Ocean Systems, a leading provider of forensic video analysis and clarification solutions will be training personnel from

100 law enforcement agencies in the operation of it’s dTective® with ClearID® multimedia evidence clarification solution. Training will be held at the Grand Hyatt - Washington D.C., Monday February 9th – Wednesday February 11th, 2009.

These 100 agencies will all be trained on the system they were awarded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) CEDAP program. CEDAP selected Ocean Systems dTective® with ClearID® as the solution of choice in the category of Image and Video Processing Forensic Utilities for the 2008 award period. This open competition evaluated systems based on overall forensic capabilities, support, and ease-of-use.

These systems provide law enforcement agencies with investigative cost saving tools by helping them more efficiently utilize the multimedia evidence (video, audio and still images) that is available from CCTV, surveillance video and other sources.

“Given the nation’s economic challenges, we can expect the historic pattern of massive job losses to lead to an increase in crime. In times likes these it’s important that public safety officials have the proper tools and training that allow them to efficiently process their case load. Ocean Systems dTective® System with ClearID® provides them the tools to help achieve this goal,” said Angelo Guarino, President, Ocean Systems.

Proper forensic video analysis training is as important as having the right tools. “We are proud to not only provide the dTective® equipment, but to supply the training that allows law enforcement agencies to efficiently and successfully operate their systems,” said Guarino.

Instructors and assistants from the Law Enforcement & Emergency Services Video Associations (LEVA) will be participating in this training program. LEVA, a non-profit corporation, is committed to improving the quality of forensic video training and promoting the use of state-of-the-art, effective equipment in the law enforcement and emergency services community. Additionally, LEVA offers forensic video certification programs through it lab at the University of Indianapolis.

About Ocean Systems

Ocean Systems dTective® with ClearID® is used by over 1000 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as well as other government and private security groups in the U.S. and around the world.

For more information on Ocean Systems dTective® system or the training program, please visit www.oceansystems.com