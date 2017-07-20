FLIR introduces high performance FLIR M500 multi-sensor maritime camera

Advanced FLIR cooled thermal technology provides enhanced awareness, superior imaging, and long-range target identification capabilities

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced the addition of a cooled thermal camera to its award-winning M-Series platform, the FLIR M500 multi-sensor maritime camera. Enabling superyachts, first responders, and commercial vessels to see long-range targets with exceptional clarity, the FLIR M500 provides professional captains with enhanced situational awareness to detect targets more than 15 kilometers, navigate tight waterways, and avoid collisions day and night.

The FLIR M500’s cooled midwave, 640x512 thermal camera’s ability to detect very small temperature variations translates into greater detail and enhanced image clarity, allowing professional captains to positively identify targets and avoid hazards with much greater confidence while underway. FLIR cooled thermal technology and the M500’s 14X optical zoom lens also provides superior early detection of vessels, key landmarks, and navigation aids. An integrated high-definition visible camera improves navigational awareness, allowing easy identification of vessels and landmarks in both daytime and lowlight conditions. Equipped with active gyro-stabilization for steady imagery in rough seas, the FLIR M500 also includes video tracking to monitor a selected moving or stationary target.

“The FLIR M500 multi-sensor camera is FLIR’s most technologically advanced M-Series camera to date,” said Grégoire Outters, Vice President and General Manager of FLIR Maritime. “The cooled thermal camera and superior image quality enables professional captains to discern obstacles and navigation aids with much greater detail, providing them with improved situational awareness and safer navigation around the clock. First responders will appreciate the long-range target detection, stabilization, and video tracking for exceptional precision on the water.”

FLIR M500 will be available worldwide through established FLIR dealers starting in September 2017. For more information, please visit the FLIR website at www.flir.com/m500.

