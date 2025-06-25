It’s official: T-Mobile has the best network in America

PRESS RELEASE

An underdog story 12 years in the making, the Un-carrier becomes the undisputed industry leader, giving customers both the best mobile network and the best value in wireless, saving people at least 20% compared to AT&T and Verizon on plans and benefits

To celebrate, T-Mobile readies T-Satellite launch and serves up its latest benefit — a free year of DashPass by DoorDash — only available with the nation’s Best Network

BELLEVUE, Wash. — During a live event, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert, COO Srini Gopalan and Mike Katz, President, Marketing, Strategy and Products, ushered in a new era for the wireless industry, announcing that T-Mobile is now officially the Best Mobile Network in America. This milestone comes as Ookla, a global leader in connectivity intelligence, named T-Mobile the Best Network in one of the biggest ever U.S.-based network tests of its kind.

“From the time I joined T-Mobile 12 years ago, we’ve been on a mission to build a network that puts customers first, not just to meet today’s needs, but to power everything the future brings,” said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. “We made big bets on 5G, pushing the limits to deliver speed and coverage no one thought possible. Now, as the Best Mobile Network in America, with unmatched satellite-to-mobile capability, it’s clear we’re shaping the future of wireless with a network built not just for speed, but for possibility — and We. Won’t. Stop. Because ensuring our network stays the best for our T-Mobile members is a mission that is never done.”

Backed by half a billion real world tests on millions of devices, the results reflect how people actually use their phones for things like video streaming, web browsing and more. By measuring both speed and experience, Ookla confirmed T-Mobile’s position at the top, surpassing both AT&T and Verizon.

At the livestreamed event, the company shared that T-Mobile’s innovative satellite-to-mobile service, T-Satellite with Starlink, will be commercially available on July 23 and will include SMS texting, MMS, picture messaging and short audio clips. In addition, the company shared that on Oct. 1, T-Satellite will launch a data service to allow application experiences on the satellite network.

After more than a decade of strategic investment and innovation, T-Mobile now leads not only in 5G, but in overall network experience and maintains its role as the value leader in the industry.

And beginning July 8, T-Mobile is adding even more value to most of its plans with free DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that allows members to score $0 delivery charges and reduced service fees on eligible orders.

Finally, to make it easy for people to make the switch to T-Mobile, the company is introducing Easy Upgrade, a value-packed, simple path to leaving the carriers behind and joining America’s Best Mobile Network.

T-Satellite launches nationwide July 23

As part of T-Mobile’s mission to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world, the company set out to eliminate mobile dead zones for good — and now, it’s taking a major step forward. On July 23, T-Satellite will go live commercially, extending coverage into more than 500,000 square miles of U.S. territory that traditional cell towers can’t reach, including Verizon and AT&T. With T-Satellite, T-Mobile is the first and only wireless provider in the U.S. with a satellite-to-mobile network that automatically connects to most smartphones made in the last four years, with no special equipment or setup required.

With over 657 Starlink direct-to-cell satellites already in orbit, the beta program has been incredibly successful, with nearly 1.8 million users, including tens of thousands of customers from Verizon and AT&T. More than a million messages have been sent from areas unreachable by any terrestrial provider, from national parks and oil fields to remote corners of the country. And perhaps most telling, three times more messages have been received than sent, demonstrating that if you don’t automatically connect, you aren’t really connected.

At launch, T-Satellite will support SMS for both Android and iOS subscribers, as well as MMS picture messaging and short audio clips for Android, with iOS support to follow. And for the first time, starting Oct. 1, a data-based service will go live!

To ensure the best possible experience for customers on satellite, T-Mobile is working with a select group of the best, most widely used application providers in the categories most important to people traveling in parts unknown. We anticipate satellite enabled apps from AccuWeather, AllTrails, Apple, Google, WhatsApp and X, among many others in the future. Any app developer interested in how to get their app optimized for satellite data can email SatelliteApps@T-Mobile.com.

T-Satellite will be included at no extra cost with T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond plan. For everyone else — including AT&T and Verizon customers — the service will be available for just $10 per month. At launch the service includes 911 texting via satellite. Later this year, T-Satellite will provide 911 texting service to any mobile customer with a compatible device, regardless of carrier or whether or not they are subscribed to the service. Because everyone deserves peace of mind when they’re off the grid.

Free DashPass by DoorDash

At T-Mobile, being a customer means more — it’s like being a member of an exclusive club where the only requirement is choosing the Un-carrier. It’s getting industry-leading value and a world-class experience on top of wireless service on America’s Best Mobile Network. That’s Magenta Status — and it all starts from day one.

And, starting July 8, customers on our most popular plans are getting more: free DashPass — a $120 value — unlocking the most affordable way to order on DoorDash with $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and exclusive offers on eligible orders from hundreds of thousands of local stores nationwide, along with rideshare partner discounts and benefits. Eligible customers can claim this offer via T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app through Aug. 4, joining over 22 million consumers already part of DoorDash’s membership programs worldwide. With this new partnership, T-Mobile customers can expect this perk to return next year, too.

Better yet, T-Mobile is introducing this benefit just in time for Summer of DashPass, DoorDash’s biggest annual savings event for DashPass members running from June 26 through July 30, featuring thousands of exclusive, limited-time deals with up to 25-50% off on meals, groceries, electronics, summer essentials and more.

DashPass is just one of the many perks that are part of the Un-carrier treatment, which also delivers access to the best entertainment bundle in wireless with Apple TV+, Hulu and Netflix all on Us plus free season-long subscriptions to MLS Season Pass and MLB.TV when available. Customers can also get free in-flight Wi-Fi and free international data in over 215 countries and destinations, exclusive hotel and rental car perks, T-Satellite connectivity access, exclusive ticket access and premium experiences at thousands of concerts and festivals nationwide, weekly perks through T-Mobile Tuesdays and even more. All on top of wireless with America’s Best Network.

And on T-Mobile’s most value-packed plan, Experience Beyond, members can upgrade their devices every year and get a five-year price guarantee on talk, text and 5G data. All of these benefits mean families get $200/line in added value every single month and savings of at least 20% compared to similar plans plus benefits from AT&T and Verizon.

Customers can manage their plan, access their benefits and explore the latest devices through the T-Life app on Android and iOS. Built to simplify the T-Mobile experience, T-Life brings everything together for customers in one place. This means easy access to all things T-Mobile, including all the goodness that comes with Magenta Status.

“For years, wireless customers were forced to choose between the best network and the best value — but that ends today, with the proof to back up what we’ve been saying for a long time,” said Mike Katz, President, Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile. “With T-Mobile, Magenta Status means you can get it all: the best mobile network in America, a world-class experience and the best value in wireless with exclusive benefits like a free year of DashPass, T-Satellite connectivity and other one-of-a-kind perks you won’t find anywhere else. It’s everything you should expect from your wireless provider and more, just for being with us.”

Introducing the easy upgrade

For Verizon and AT&T customers who may have chosen their carriers in the way-back times because they wanted to be with the best network, T-Mobile is making it easier than ever for them to come and join the actual best network. Introducing Easy Upgrade — where the Un-carrier gives people the choice for how they want to ditch their current carrier and come to T-Mobile and save at least 20% vs. Verizon and AT&T on similar plans plus benefits. You can choose to get your phone paid off (up to $800) and get a new iPhone Pro on Us without a trade OR bring the whole family and T-Mobile will help you pay off four phones and get four iPhone 16s on Us — all for $100/month. On top of all of that, T-Mobile will guarantee your plan price for talk, text and 5G data for five years. And you will (finally) be on the BEST NETWORK IN AMERICA, PERIOD. Customers who are ready to be with the best network in America can visit here.

Metro by T-Mobile customers are also getting more value as part of the Best Network celebration. Starting June 26, customers on Metro’s most popular plans will continue to get unlimited 5G data and now get even more premium data:



$50 w/AutoPay Plan: Premium data jumping from 35GB to 50GB

$60 w/AutoPay Plan: Premium data doubling from 35GB to 70GB

It’s all part of Metro’s commitment to value and simplicity — helping customers stream, share and connect with fewer slowdowns and more freedom, all backed by T-Mobile’s network. Learn more here.

Check out America’s Best Network here.

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

Best network: Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data Q4 2024–Q1 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Free Year of DashPass: Qualifying plan required. Must redeem by 8/4/25. Limit 1/account. After free 12-months, DashPass subscription will auto-renew at then-current annual rate (currently $96.00/year), unless canceled. DashPass benefits apply only on eligible orders from DashPass merchants that meet the minimum subtotal requirement, excluding fees and taxes. Subtotal minimums will be identified for each DashPass merchant on DoorDash. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. See DashPass terms here. $120 value based on the total of 12 months of the DashPass monthly plan subscription at $9.99/month. 22 Million DashPass members: Includes DashPass and Wolt+ members as of December 2024. T-Satellite: Developing technology available in most areas, most of the time; ultimately available in most outdoor areas where you can see the sky. $10/mo. for service beginning in July 2025 and renews automatically each month until cancelled. Cancel anytime in the T-Life App. $200 in value: Based on the retail value of monthly benefits available with an Experience Beyond plan, like entertainment, travel benefits, and scam call protection. See plan details for full included benefits. Some benefits may require activation. 20% Savings with 3rd line free via mo. bill credits vs. comparable available plans plus optional streaming and in-flight wi-fi; plan features and taxes & fees vary. 5-year price guarantee: Exclusions like taxes & fees apply. Guarantee means that we won’t change the price of talk, text, and 5G smartphone data on our network for at least 5 years while you are on an Experience plan. Price guarantee also applies to price for data on wearable/tablet/mobile internet lines added to your plan. Taxes & fees, per-use charges, plan add-ons, third-party services, and network management practices aren’t included in the price guarantee. This guarantee starts when you activate or switch to an Experience plan and doesn’t restart if you add a line or change plans after that. Easy Upgrade: Allow 15 days for card. New financed smartphone, qualifying credit, port-in from eligible postpaid carrier and qualifying service required. Carrier’s Early Termination Fee and remaining device balance, including lease purchase option, up to $800, paid via virtual prepaid Mastercard(no cash access & expires in 6 months). Up to 4 lines. Card issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Metro Unlimited Data: If you use more than your monthly allotment of premium data you’ll experience slower speeds when network is busy, and Metro customers may experience slower speeds than T-Mobile due to prioritization.

