AI revolutionizing how government operates

Artificial intelligence is poised to be the new power tool that allows government agencies to serve the people better.

At Veritone’s CES keynote on AI deployment and integration strategies in government earlier this year, we imagined a path toward enabling flexible and secure AI deployments at scale for government agencies. Now that COVID-19 has upended regular government operations and demanded agencies to adapt to a new world, it’s critical we keep this conversation going.

Like any good conversation, we need to start with a review of the data behind AI use in the public sector.

