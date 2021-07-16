Mark43 to deliver Cloud-Native CAD/RMS Solutions for New Mexico Department of Public Safety

NEW YORK, NY— Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to implement its Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management System (RMS) with the New Mexico Department of Public Safety (NMDPS). The system will provide patrol officers with a flexible and user-friendly report-writing tool that complies with National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) requirements. Mark43’s unique cloud-native solution will integrate seamlessly with the NMDPS’s existing systems and applications to provide interoperability, reliability and scalability statewide.

To support its State Police operations and processes, the NMDPS was seeking a modern, state-of-the-art, commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solution to integrate with its existing systems. Mark43 was selected over several other CAD/RMS providers to replace their existing CAD and in-house RMS to fulfill those needs for years to come. This switch to Mark43’s technology marks a continued commitment to modernization within the NMDPS, which serves the entire 121,000 square miles across all twelve of New Mexico’s districts. Additionally, the NMDPS aims to expand the offering to its fellow agencies throughout the state in an effort to enable seamless interoperability and shared data between jurisdictions.

“The landscape of public safety is rapidly changing, and we needed a tech solution that allows us to stay ahead of the curve,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Robert Thornton. “Our partnership with Mark43 and the scalability of the platform will allow New Mexico’s public safety agencies to achieve these goals for decades to come.”

“Mark43’s mission has always been to provide agencies with agile and effective systems that support public safety institutions and the communities they serve, which is why we are very excited to be working with the New Mexico Department of Public Safety,” said Matthew Polega, Co-Founder and Head of Communications and Public Policy at Mark43. “Our partnership will propel the department’s modernization initiative to provide the entire state with more effective and impactful technology.”

Since its founding in 2012, over 120 public safety agencies across the U.S. and abroad have believed in Mark43’s vision for public safety. The company recently launched Mark43 RMS Essentials to address the largest and most underserved portion of the public safety market: agencies of 50 or fewer sworn personnel. Mark43 is committed to continuing the expansion of its platform capabilities, having recently announced its ability to now support agencies on Microsoft Azure in addition to Amazon Web Services.

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world’s most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, Analytics, and Property and Evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven’t. Mark43 provides a refreshing, battle-tested, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 120 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-based products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.