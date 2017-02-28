Praetorian Digital Scores 4 Finalist Nominations for 2017 Neal Awards

SAN FRANCISCO – Praetorian Digital, the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market, today announced that it has been named a finalist in four categories in the upcoming 2017 ABM Jesse H. Neal Awards, a b-to-b award program honoring editorial excellence.

Leading online law enforcement resource PoliceOne.com was named a finalist in two categories, including Best Use of Video, and EMS1.com, the top online destination for the prehospital care community, was named a finalist in two categories, including the Best Website category.

Here is the complete list of nominations received by Praetorian Digital:

Best Website (Brand revenue of less than $3,000,000)

Praetorian Digital - EMS1.com

Best Use Of Video/Webcast (Brand revenue of $3,000,000 - $7,000,000)

Praetorian Digital - PoliceOne.com

Best Profile (Brand revenue of less than $3,000,000)

Best Commentary/Blog (Brand revenue of $3,000,000 - $7,000,000)

Praetorian Digital - PoliceOne.com

“We’re honored to be nominated for the Neal Awards in categories that speak to our achievement across a wide spectrum of content,” said Jon Hughes, Vice President of Content for Praetorian Digital. “Our Editorial and Video teams work hard to generate current and vital content that helps elevate the performance of our audience of first responders, ultimately keeping them safe on the streets and improving their effectiveness. Recognition like this is validation that we’re hitting our mark.”

Founded in 1955, the Jesse H. Neal Awards were established to recognize and reward the best editorial content in business media. Entries are scored in three areas: journalistic enterprise, extent of service to the field and editorial craftsmanship.

The winners will be announced on March 31 during ABM’s annual Neal Awards ceremony at Pier 60 in New York City.

About Praetorian Digital

Founded in 1999, Praetorian Digital is the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market. Our properties are visited by more than 5 million public safety and local government officials every month and count over 1.3 million first responders and government personnel as members. Praetorian owns and operates PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, FireChief.com, EMS1.com, Corrections1.com, Military1.com and Gov1.com as well as more than 15 topical websites providing resources ranging from accredited online training to grant funding assistance. We are deeply committed to providing cutting-edge information and resources that help first responders, government officials and military personnel better protect themselves and serve their communities