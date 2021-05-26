Providing law enforcement with no cost tools and resources to work remotely and efficiently during this difficult time

Veritone is committed to helping law enforcement with tools to maintain operational continuity during this challenging time when the sheer number of personnel normally required to keep our communities safe is further stretched. Today we announced no-cost access for six months to our suspect identification application, Veritone IDentify.*

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) has adversely impacted many communities across the globe. At the local level, it’s critical that law enforcement agencies can continue to remain efficient — and even accelerate some workflows. This is especially true as some members of law enforcement become exposed to the Coronavirus themselves, potentially requiring more efficient means of continued operations with a reduced workforce.

Law Enforcement Tools

Veritone is committed to helping law enforcement keep our communities safe through this challenging period and will provide access to our suspect identification application, Veritone IDentify. The AI-powered application and law enforcement assistant tool will be made available to interested agencies at no cost for six months. This includes unlimited users, initial set-up and ingestion of booking data and photos, processing of suspect images, and user training, as well as optional access to the booking photos and data of other participating agencies.*

