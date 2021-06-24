Reflex Protect® Inks European Distribution

Missoula, Mont. — Reflex Protect®, makers of active-defense spray Presidia Gel® and its antidote Reflex Remove®, announces it has made a distribution agreement with Avera Distributing out of Breda, The Netherlands, to be its European distributor of the company’s line of less-lethal active defense products. Avera will represent Reflex Protect® at Milipol Paris, the leading event for European security and safety held at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre on October 19-22, 2021.

Avera joins Kuwait-based multinational corporation Alghanim Industries who represents Reflex Protect in the Middle East, Tac Wear Inc. who provides tactical gear and clothing to LE and military customers in Canada, and other international distributors in Brazil and Jamaica.

“Reflex Protect is exactly the kind of company we look to represent,” says Piet Evers, Owner and Managing Director of Avera Distributing. “An elegant solution to a long-standing problem led by professionals in the tactical business.”

About Reflex Protect®

Reflex Protect® creates revolutionary less-lethal products and training for law enforcement, healthcare, and education markets, offering the most significant technology and utility innovations in less-lethal active defense spray products in decades. The company is headquartered in Montana and products are manufactured in the U.S.A. More information can be found at ReflexProtectTactical.com.

###

Contact:

Jessica Adanich | Reflex Protect

Jessica@ReflexProtect.com

(440)728.4002