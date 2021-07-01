SERVPRO First Responder Bowl joins forces with Tyler Technologies

DALLAS — The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, in its eighth year of honoring first responders at its annual college football bowl game in Dallas, has officially announced a partnership collaboration with Plano-based Tyler Technologies.

“We are very pleased to welcome a local company with a national public safety footprint to our bowl family,” said Brant Ringler, executive director of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. “They are dedicated to serving the public safety sector and that aligns very well with honoring our everyday heroes at the First Responder Bowl.”

Tyler Technologies works with its public sector clients to build safe, vibrant communities by delivering solutions that power its clients’ mission-critical work. Tyler’s public safety solutions improve situation awareness and enhance safety and productivity for public safety professionals by designing, developing, delivering, and supporting integrated software solutions to meet each agency’s unique needs.

“We partner with more than 2,000 public safety clients across the United States, and we are especially pleased to support this event in our own backyard,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “After four decades of experience with first responders, Tyler team members see first-hand the tremendous job they do in making our communities safer.”

In December 2014, the bowl began honoring first responders, including police officers, firefighters, EMS workers, correctional officers, search and rescue, dispatchers, security guards, federal agents, border patrol agents, and military personnel who have specialized training and are the first to arrive and provide assistance at the scene of an emergency. In 2018, the bowl game was renamed to reflect the efforts to show appreciation to first responders.

The 2021 game will be played at 2:15 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 28, in Dallas at SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Schools that have previously competed in the game include: Army West Point, Boise State, Boston College, Houston, Illinois, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Purdue, Southern Miss, Texas Tech, UNLV, Utah, UTSA, Washington, West Virginia, Western Michigan and Western Kentucky.

