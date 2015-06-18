HYSight Technologies awarded FAA exemption that expands, expedites UAV sales and services

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With a newly granted Federal Aviation Administration exemption, HYSight Technologies (HYSightTech.com) is expanding its offerings well beyond the scope of public safety and service sector agencies.

“It shouldn’t be a surprise to look up soon and see HYSight drones inspecting your power lines or the roofing job next door,” says John Bartolucci, partner and co-‐owner of HYSight with Ryan Anschutz.

The company, created by active law enforcement officers who are also trained pilots, has found early success in retail sales and by equipping thermal imaging devices to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

But now, the future of HYSight drones is in almost limitless industrial uses and aerial data collection services. The breadth of the FAA exemption clears HYSight for public safety support operations immediately and expands its commercial offerings, a first of its kind in the Ohio area for a broad exemption of flight operations.

“The petitioner [HYSight Technologies] requested to operate an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) to conduct public safety support; inspection, monitoring, and patrolling; filmmaking, cinematography, and videography; precision agriculture; and surveying,” explains a June 15, 2015, letter from Flight Standards Service Director John S. Duncan.

After reviewing the request, the U.S. Department of Transportation and FAA granted the exemption “in the public interest.” HYSight is cleared to inspect and collect data for solar companies, utility systems and pipelines; provide surveying and agricultural services; inspect and monitor construction sites; and numerous other operations across a variety of fields and industries.

“This gives HYSight the ability to save companies time and money,” says Ryan Anschutz, partner and co-‐owner. “Our drones help companies replace bulky, costly and dangerous operations that used to be done by helicopters or risky climbs with something safe, quick and affordable – and with even better results.”

HYSight's website offers much more than just specifications, pricing options, packages and service plans. Photo galleries, video demonstrations and much more are also available at HYSightTech.com. The newly formed company has offices in in Mansfield, Ohio, just north of Columbus.