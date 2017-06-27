Stop Stick “Hit of the Year” awarded to Llano County, Texas Sheriff’s Office

Stop Stick® is the world’s leading tire-deflation device used by law enforcement to safely and quickly end high-speed automotive pursuits

CINCINNATI — StopStick, Ltd., makers of the industry leading Stop Stick® tire deflation device, recognized Deputy Bucky Boswell of Llano County Sheriff’s Office with its prestigious “Hit of the Year” award because of his outstanding use of the Stop Stick® tire deflation device in ending a pursuit. After careful consideration of more than 1,500 documented, successful Stop Stick® deployments from 2016, the committee selected Deputy Bucky Boswell based on the type of offense, success of the deployment and impact to the community. Llano County is located on the Llano River in Central Texas, northwest of Austin and north of San Antonio, Texas.

In March 2016, a man who had assaulted and attempted to run over his wife was confronted by Boswell and fled the scene. The pursuit reached speeds of up to 110 miles per hour and extended 15 miles as the suspect drove into oncoming traffic and forced other drivers off the road. Boswell set up the Stop Stick® tire deflation device approximately two miles from the City of Llano’s busiest intersection, utilizing guardrails for protection. The suspect was driving 100 miles per hour when the Stop Stick® was deployed creating a safe end to the police pursuit of Boswell about a mile from the busy intersection.

Boswell’s actions merited recognition due to his successful & safe end to the pursuit, preventing potential harm to community members. “By deploying a Stop Stick® Deputy Boswell not only ended the chase and stopped a dangerous individual, but he did it in a smart and safe way by using the guardrail for protection,” said Hugh Campbell, National Sales Director, StopStick, Ltd.

Stop Stick® tire deflation devices are stored in strategic locations throughout Texas’ Llano County to provide easy and efficient access to law enforcement, according to the Sherriff’s Department. Stop Stick® tire deflation devices have been effective in ending pursuits by deflating the tires of fleeing vehicles. The system protects the public, law enforcement and suspects involved in these dangerous situations by disabling the vehicle and significantly reducing the speed of vehicles involved in pursuits. In the last 20 years, law enforcement officers have successfully ended more than 25,000 vehicle pursuits in the United States and abroad using Stop Stick® tire deflation devices.

For more information on Stop Stick® and other products available to assist law enforcement in protecting the public, please contact Stop Stick, Ltd. at 800-537-01012 or email stopstick@stopstick.com.

About Stop Stick®

Stop Stick® is the world’s leading tire-deflation device used by law enforcement to safely and quickly end high-speed automotive pursuits. More than 250,000 police vehicles are equipped with Stop Sticks® which are proven to deflate tires on any vehicle from small cars to tractor-trailers. In the last 20 years, law enforcement officers have successfully ended over 25,000 vehicle pursuits in all 50 states and abroad using Stop Stick® devices. Additionally, police departments and law enforcement teams have utilized equipment such as Centurion Scout®, a portable wireless surveillance system, to better aid in public security, To learn more about Stop Stick® and other products available to assist law enforcement in protecting the public go to http://stopstick.com.