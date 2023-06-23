United States Law Enforcement Foundation partners with Pursuit Alert Digital Siren

USLEF and Pursuit Alert Digital Siren launch funding support for digital notification platform

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The United States Law Enforcement Foundation (USLEF), the umbrella organization over the American Police Hall of Fame and the National Association of Chiefs of Police, has formed a strategic partnership with Pursuit Alert Digital Siren to help agencies fund a high-tech public safety platform designed to protect people during potentially dangerous fleeing driver events.

“Digital Siren” offers law enforcement a new, high-tech tool that sends real-time notifications about active high-speed emergency response events that carry potential harm to members of the public in close proximity. Similar to Amber Alerts, Digital Siren offers virtually anyone with a smartphone an immediate warning about dangerous traffic activity nearby involving law enforcement or other first-responder groups.

“This technology also enables a 9-1-1 dispatch center to distribute incident-specific, area-specific alerts in real-time notifying the public in the affected area to be aware of potentially dangerous activities,” said Digital Siren co-founder Tim Morgan. “Innocent members of the public are able to proceed with knowledge and caution minimizing risk to them and the officers who are engaged in the activities.”

Both Morgan and his colleague Ken Morgan, who is no relation to Tim, but who is also a retired law enforcement officer, have participated in or witnessed more than their fair share of life-threatening vehicle events involving fleeing suspects and criminal activity. While many agencies around the country have updated their chase policies, Ken Morgan explained, it is estimated that as many as 68,000 fleeing suspect chases occur annually, creating dangerous scenarios for the public and police.

“We believe that Digital Siren has great potential as a practical and easy-to-use public safety tool, worthy of our support but also important for everyday citizens. We are happy to assist agencies in funding this new technology because it saves lives,” said Barry Shepherd, CEO of USLEF.

Digital Siren is currently being used by law enforcement agencies in the Southeast.

About USLEF

The United States Law Enforcement Foundation is a 501c3, not-for-profit organization that advocates and serves the law enforcement profession, a commitment that has continued for more than 60 years. Headquartered in Titusville, Florida, the Foundation houses several individual organizations, including the American Police Hall of Fame and Museum, the Memorial Rotunda which honors officers whose lives were lost in the line of duty; the National Association of Chiefs of Police and the American Federation of Police & Concerned Citizens.

These programs support the profession of law enforcement through advocacy, training and education by introducing the general public to the daily realities of police work as well as providing services to the surviving families of disabled and fallen officers. Every year in May for National Police Week, the museum hosts thousands from law enforcement who attend our Memorial Service that honors the profession and remembers those whose lives were taken. For more information, please visit our website at www.uslef.org.