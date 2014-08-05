Hornady® Launches Law Enforcement Facebook Page

Grand Island, NE – Hornady, a world-renowned leader in ballistic technology, has launched a Facebook page dedicated to its Law Enforcement & Military division. Fans can go to facebook.com/HornadyLE to get the latest news about Hornady® LE products and events.

Hornady® designs and manufactures a complete line of specialized ammunition for today’s law enforcement and tactical professional, including Critical Duty®, Critical Defense®, TAP® Rifle, and Hornady® Training™.

“Law enforcement professionals face more critical situations than ever before,” said Scott Javins, Law Enforcement/Military Sales Manager at Hornady®. “We’re dedicated to arming the people who keep us safe, with the best ammunition on the market. Having a Facebook page specifically for them will help us spread the message of what we do and why we do it.”

The Hornady® Law Enforcement & Military Facebook page will allow fans to interact directly with the company. Followers will see Hornady® LE products in action and will be the first to learn about product introductions as well as scheduled demonstrations and special internet events.

Founded in 1949, Hornady® is a family owned business headquartered in Grand Island, Nebr. Proudly manufacturing products that are made in the USA, Hornady® is a world leader in bullet, ammunition, reloading tool and accessory design and manufacture.

For further information regarding Hornady® LE products, visit www.hornadyLE.com. For more information about all Hornady® products, visit http://www.hornady.com. Media members interested in Hornady® products for editorial review should contact Neal Emery at nemery@hornady.com.