EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Creates Systems Group

Company organizes to focus on growing its Project 25 compliant systems business

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. today announced that it has created a dedicated systems group to focus on the development, marketing, sales and implementation of the company’s IP25™ line of Project 25 compliant infrastructure systems.

“Our trunked and conventional IP25 systems offerings lead the industry in innovative features and exceptional value,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Using industry-standard Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology, our IP25 systems provide a secure, reliable and scalable interoperable infrastructure. Our conventional system is the most full-featured on the market, while our trunked system sets the standard for protection against single point of failure. We have formed a systems group within our company to underscore our commitment to supporting trunked and conventional systems, encourage innovative developments, and drive market adoption of our standards-based systems.” The company has tapped David Lukeson, a 25-year veteran of land mobile radio systems, to lead the group, Jalbert added.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.