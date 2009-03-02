EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives $50 Million Contract from DoD Customer

Company to provide Project 25 compliant radios and accessories

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. today announced that it has received a five year contract valued at $50 million from a US Department of Defense (DoD) customer. This indefinite delivery indefinite quantity, fixed price contract calls for the company to provide the DoD with its award-winning ES Series Project 25 compliant two-way radios.

“Our award-winning ES Series Project 25 compliant radios feature the second generation Enhanced (AMBE+2) P25 Vocoder for loud and clear digital sound, and with the optional immersion housing they meet military specifications (MIL SPEC) 810C through 810F as well as the IP67 specification for submersibility,” said Michael Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies. “The FIPS-compliant encryption algorithms provide the security that the customer requires.”

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.