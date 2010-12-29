The Blu-Comm Bluetooth Wireless Headset for 2-Way Radios from Klein Electronics

Klein Electronics, Inc. has introduced the Blu-Comm™ Bluetooth® Wireless Headset for 2-Way Radios and Sprint/Nextel Phones. For Retail Store, Security, Hotel Staff, Casino, Warehouse, Athletics, Campus Events and Trade Shows. Specially designed and newly manufactured progressive noise filtering Bluetooth headset with earhook, wireless PTT (Push-To-Talk) button with optional landyard strap and PTT clothing clip, connector for Motorola, Kenwood, Blackbox, Relm, Icom, Vertex radios and Sprint/Nextel phones, beltclip holster for connector, charger for all units, and user manual.

