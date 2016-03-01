Grants help pay for Tenn. SkyCop purchase

By Michelle Corbet

Memphis Business Journal

MEMPHIS — Though other neighborhoods have bought their own police surveillance equipment, the River Oaks subdivision in East Memphis is the first to use a City of Memphis grant to do so.

Karlescia Brookins, a part-time customer service administrator for Memphis Area Neighborhood Watch, said River Oaks used a Neighborhood Crime Prevention Grant to fund $2,500 of their $25,407 SkyCop surveillance system purchase.

The grant funding comes via the City of Memphis’ 2013 red light ordinance, which earmarks a portion of revenues generated from red light traffic violations for crime prevention.

Full Story: City grant helps pay for River Oaks SkyCop purchase