Axon to acquire AI-powered 911 communications company Prepared

PRESS RELEASE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Prepared, an AI-powered emergency communications platform that turns 911 calls into actionable intelligence and enables faster response. Prepared’s technology synthesizes call audio, text, video, GPS and real-time translation into a single view, supporting more than 1,000 agencies across 49 states. Integrating Prepared into Axon’s ecosystem strengthens the company’s strategy to connect every link in public safety—from call to closure—helping agencies respond faster and with greater context.

“AI is reshaping public safety at an unprecedented pace,” said Rick Smith, Axon Founder and CEO. “With Prepared, we’re harnessing that power to eliminate blind spots in the earliest moments of an emergency and give responders the speed and clarity they need to save lives. This is about setting a new standard for how technology supports communities in their most critical moments.”

“We started Prepared to ensure every emergency call gets the best possible response,” said Michael Chime, Prepared CEO. “Together, with Axon, we can bring our platform to more communities, build new tools faster, and better support every phase of emergency response from first call to final resolution.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in early Q4. Axon was advised by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and Prepared was advised by Latham & Watkins LLP.

About Prepared

Prepared is the pioneer and a leading provider of assistive AI to public safety agencies. The company’s flagship platform is an end-to-end assistive AI toolbox that consolidates critical functionality onto a single screen, empowering PSAPs to harness the power of fully integrated AI. Since its founding in 2019, the company now partners with over 1,000 agencies in 49 states that protect nearly 100 million people. For more information, visit Prepared911.com.

About Axon

Axon (Nasdaq: AXON) is the global leader in public safety technology, relentlessly innovating to protect more lives in more places. Founder-led since 1993, Axon began with a mission to reimagine conflict in law enforcement and has grown into a global company serving everyone who takes on the responsibility of public safety and national security — from first responders and governments to companies, frontline workers, and communities. Our trusted network connects TASER energy devices, cameras and sensors including body-worn, fixed and in-car cameras, drones and robotics, digital evidence and records management, real-time operations, immersive training, productivity tools, and AI-driven capabilities and insights. Designed to work seamlessly together, these solutions create a connected picture of safety that helps protect people and places with greater speed, clarity, and accountability.