LVT integrates with Axon’s real-time crime center platform to enhance public safety

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), the leader of customizable mobile security solutions, today announced it has entered a strategic partnership with Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, integrating with its Fusus by Axon real-time crime center (RTCC) technology.

By combining intelligence from LVT’s mobile, solar-powered security units with Fusus by Axon’s advanced real-time operations platform, retailers, businesses, and law enforcement agencies can more effectively monitor potential safety threats and execute a response with optimal situational awareness.

LVT manages the largest fleet of mobile security units, which are commonly deployed in parking lots, work sites, and other strategic locations to give increased visibility in traditionally hard-to-monitor areas or cover gaps in existing security coverage. Through the Axon integration, LVT customers can opt to share footage with law enforcement during an incident to provide them with greater visibility of the situation and allow proper preparation—potentially saving the lives of first responders and citizens.

Public safety technology leader Axon equips first responders with the technology and support they need to protect communities and accelerate justice. Axon acquired Fusus in February 2024 to significantly bolster its real-time operations solution, combining Fusus’s real-time situational awareness expertise with Axon’s innovative public safety technology for enhanced safety in any environment.

With this new collaboration, Fusus by Axon’s real-time crime center platform will directly integrate insights from LVT’s AI platform to provide greater security intelligence and coverage. Axon and LVT solutions are designed to augment security coverage and proactively identify potential incidents, execute deterrence strategies, and shorten the window of time from a police response when necessary.

● “LVT retail, property management, and industrial customers have found great success in working with law enforcement to stop crime at its source, regaining a sense of safety in the community,” said Mark Cranney, LVT Chief Revenue Officer. “We forged our partnership with Axon to empower enterprises and law enforcement with best-in-class solutions that streamline resources for maximum impact, which we anticipate will drastically reduce crime across the nation. LVT’s ACCESS Taskforce has proven that closer collaboration between enterprises, law enforcement, and community leaders drives a significant decrease in shoplifting, trespassing, and overall crime.“

● “Providers across the security ecosystem are building siloed technologies, which hinders countless teams’ ability to gain adequate situational awareness and best protect their communities,” said Steve Lindsey, LVT CTO and CIO. “Integrating Axon’s suite of real-time capabilities with LVT allows enterprises and law enforcement to collaborate and rapidly respond in real-time to serious incidents with complete situational awareness. In a situation where every second matters, public/private integrations like these will have an impact on making communities safer.”

● “LVT has developed a proven security solution to better empower businesses and law enforcement agencies to reduce crime and successfully mitigate security incidents,” said Mike Shore, Axon Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise. “By creating a seamless integration across our intelligence platforms, businesses and law enforcement are empowered with more immediate information that enables more informed decisions, helping protect more lives in more places.”

● “As a longtime retail asset protection innovator, I know firsthand how every second matters for solving real-world problems. I find it exciting and personally fulfilling to see Axon and LVT—which I consider to be two leaders in the security ecosystem—come together to help communities stop crime at its source,” said Mike Lamb, asset protection/loss prevention leader and recipient of a 2024 NRF Ring of Excellence Award.

About LVT

LVT (LiveView Technologies) is a leader in life safety and security and the premier developer and manufacturer of mobile, solar powered and cellular-connected surveillance solutions and software. Headquartered in American Fork, UT, LVT’s enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is used by retailers, critical infrastructure and utilities, construction projects, warehouse and distribution centers, and more. LVT is proud to be made in the USA and manufactured in Utah. For more information, visit www.lvt.com.

About Axon

Axon is a technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing. Axon’s suite includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon’s growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.

