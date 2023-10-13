Fusus Launches fususGlobal, the first fully-unified business and public safety collaboration tool

Introducing fususGLOBAL, the first fully unified business and public safety collaboration tool that allows security operations centers (SOCs) and real time crime centers (RTCCs) to coexist in one seamless interface.

For the first time ever, business physical security systems and public safety and emergency response systems live in a single pane of glass, empowering previously unattainable levels of agency-to-agency and agency-to-business collaboration for life safety and emergency response.

Incorporate Business burglar and fire alarms, gunshot alerting systems, door access systems, and GPS tracking technologies into a single pane of glass for rapid alerts in RTCCs and coordinated response between business security personnel and first responders.

First responder-to-responder mutual aid of cameras, panic alarms, mass notification system, multi-media tips, 911 systems, and secure communications channels

Enhanced search and alert capabilities on existing security cameras across multiple camera owners

Incorporation of weather, traffic, and emergency preparedness tools shared across entire states and global regions

Empower nationally and globally based businesses with the tools necessary for sharing life safety alarms with other SOCs in and out of their organization, alongside their nearest public safety partners, no matter where they exist, anywhere in the world.

Welcome to the future of safe cities - welcome to fususGLOBAL.

