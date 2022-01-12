NEOGOV Announces Three Key Acquisitions in Public Safety Tech

NEOGOV has acquired PlanIt Schedule, Agency360 and CueHit as part of NEOGOV’s PowerDMS platform, to further enable a public safety workforce solution designed to recruit, equip, train, and protect first responders

EL SEGUNDO, CA - NEOGOV, a market leader in public sector human capital management and policy and compliance management, today announced the acquisition of three companies whose products enable public safety leaders to manage their workforce and engage their citizens.

The products and teams of PlanIt Schedule, Agency360 and CueHit now join NEOGOV’s common vision to “Serve the people who serve the people.” Together, the companies will form the “Power Platform for Public Safety,” a comprehensive public safety workforce platform designed to recruit, equip, train, and protect first responders across their careers.

“Public safety leaders need a single solution to help them build and grow their teams,” said Shane Evangelist, CEO of NEOGOV. “Through the combination of the best-in-class HR solutions of NEOGOV, the PowerDMS policy and accreditation tools, and now the technologies of PlanIt, Agency360 and CueHit, every public safety agency will have access to a single technology platform to manage, train and guide our first responders.”

Founded in 2000, NEOGOV provides market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to automate and streamline the employee lifecycle for state and local governments, serving more than 7,000 organizations. With the acquisition of these three companies, NEOGOV continues to broaden its government technology offering to address the most critical issues facing public safety teams today: recruitment and retention, training and compliance, staff morale, scheduling, and community perception.

“NEOGOV continues to serve as a platform for meaningful M&A in the broader government technology landscape,” continued Evangelist. “If you are an entrepreneur who has built a great product, NEOGOV is open for business and would love to make it a part of our single solution platform for government agencies.”

PlanIt Schedule specializes in 24/7, mission-critical staff scheduling solutions for all types of public safety departments. PlanIt helps agencies save time on tedious tasks, reduce scheduling errors, manage time off and improve employee morale. Started in 2005, PlanIt Schedule is used by more than 900 departments across the U.S. to effectively manage staffing everyday as well as during crisis or disaster.

Founded in 2007, Agency360 helps law enforcement and other public safety agencies transform their field training formula. Working with more than 600 departments, Agency360 solutions help onboard team members more efficiently, using field training officer (FTO) automation to help lay the foundation for effective communication and employee success from day one.

CueHit was founded in late 2020 and has partnered with more than 50 police departments and Emergency Communications Centers over the past year to automatically engage citizens, measure the satisfaction levels of their interactions and use positive feedback from the CueHit app to improve first responder morale and mental wellness.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

To learn more, go to www.neogov.com.

About NEOGOV

NEOGOV, a Carlyle and Warburg Pincus portfolio company, serving over 7,000 organizations, is the leading provider of an integrated HR, payroll, talent management and policy and compliance management solution for the public sector. NEOGOV customers report increased employee productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory requirement compliance, and reduced paper processes, with a net result of better services for citizens. More information at www.neogov.com and www.powerdms.com .

About PlanIt Schedule

Since 2005, our focus has been working with hundreds of public safety organizations to continue to grow our PlanIt Scheduling products to meet the changing needs of our clients. It is with this constant input from our Police, EMS, Fire and Dispatch companies that we have developed a solution designed, not adapted, specifically for the public safety industry. Further information can be found at www.PlanItschedule.com.

About Agency360

Agency360 was founded by a police officer in 2006 to facilitate consistency in the field training process, build positive relationships between employees and their jobs, and help public safety agencies ensure they have the right people in the right positions. Our experience in both public safety and software development puts us in the unique position to be able to provide a valuable service to public safety organizations who want to take their team to new heights. Further information can be found at www.agency360.com.

About CueHit

CueHit was started by Public Safety Technology veterans to provide a continuous feedback loop between agencies and the communities they serve. Our mission is to connect departments and citizens in new ways that create stronger relationships and provide data to measure effectiveness of interactions and improve officer morale and wellness. Further information can be found at www.cuehit.com.