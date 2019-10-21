No More Hiding Those Lyin’ Eyes with EyeDetect

LEHI, Utah – A disruptive computer-based lie detection technology by Converus called EyeDetect is changing the way the world detects deception. It’s the world’s first ocular-motor deception test (ODT) lie detection technology, meaning it measures eye behavior to evaluate the credibility of individuals.

Converus says its ideal customers include local law enforcement, attorneys, private investigators and clergy — as well as those that test sex offenders for parole, probation or therapy program violations. Federal law prohibits the use of lie detectors in private companies. However, federal, state and municipal government employees or contractors are fair game. In addition, lie detectors can be used in criminal or civil cases, addiction therapy, drug testing, iron man and body building competitions, as well as fishing tournaments.

“There’s nothing else out there like the EyeDetect technology,” said Converus President and CEO Todd Mickelsen. “Its accuracy is scientifically validated by numerous peer-reviewed research studies. Plus, it’s cost-effective and it’s fast. I believe EyeDetect has the potential to revolutionize the lie detection industry.”

Mickelsen adds that since there are no cables or sensors attached to the examinee in an EyeDetect test, this lie detection method is nonintrusive.

After initially releasing EyeDetect to the Spanish Latin-America market in 2014, Converus followed with the U.S. market in 2015. Since the test is automated, the potential for human bias is eliminated. EyeDetect is currently used by more than 500 customers in 40 countries in 40 different languages to screen potential and existing employees for involvement in drug use, robbery, sexual assault, infidelity, murder, sabotage, espionage, terrorism and other criminal and unethical behaviors.

An EyeDetect test starts with the examinee sitting in front of an EyeDetect computer with an infrared eye-tracking camera mounted below the monitor. The eye-tracker takes 60 measurements per second of involuntary eye behaviors — including pupil dilation, blink rate, and other eye movements — to detect deception while the examinee answers a series of true/false questions. At the conclusion of the test, the data are uploaded to a secure cloud server and analyzed by computer algorithms. In less than 5 minutes, the person is scored as either credible or deceptive.

EyeDetect can be used for either screening tests or investigations. The investigative test, or Directed Lie Comparison test, takes 15 minutes. An initial field study shows it’s more than 90 percent accurate. The screening test takes 30 minutes and is 86 percent accurate. In comparison, polygraph exams take at least 90 minutes to three hours to conduct, and reports can sometimes take hours to receive. EyeDetect also does a Multi-issue Comparison Test that not only scores up to four relevant issues in a single test but also accurately identifies the issue that caused the candidate to fail the test.

Mickelsen says EyeDetect can not only help local law enforcement make better hiring decisions but also give local churches a tool for quickly determining the truth in any alleged scandals.

“Knowing the truth about an individual, no matter the situation, can solve a lot of problems,” said Mickelsen.

