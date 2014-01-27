Sarasota County, Florida Takes GIS Data Management to a New Level

St. Cloud, MN - Sarasota County, Florida is working with GeoComm to implement a series of GIS Data Management software and GIS services. The implementation of these items will be vital in the county’s continuing process of improving 9-1-1 emergency services with accurate, up-to-date GIS data.

Sarasota County will implement GeoLynx Server, powered by Esri ArcGIS for Server, along with GeoComm’s Web DMS add-ons for 9-1-1 GIS data management, and GeoLynx DMS, GeoComm’s public safety GIS data management extension for Esri’s ArcGIS for Desktop. “GeoComm is pleased to provide industry leading software enabling Sarasota County to enhance accuracy and increase timeliness of critical map data used by 9-1-1 call takers and emergency responders, helping to reduce response times and protect life and property” said John Brosowsky, Vice President of Product Management and Innovation at GeoComm. The GeoComm system will be used by GIS data managers at the County GIS office to build, maintain, and assure quality of the public safety GIS datasets, and to synchronize with other important 9-1-1 and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) databases. GeoComm w ill provide Sarasota County officials with the training necessary to streamline their existing GIS maintenance process by using the new tools going forward. The new tools will be integrated into Sarasota’s existing GIS enterprise to establish a unified address point management system supporting important public safety GIS mapping applications used across the County.

Sarasota County is located in West Central Florida, includes four incorporated cities, and is home to almost 400,000 people.

About GeoComm: GeoComm (www.geo-comm.com) was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 18 years, the company has grown to serve more than 12,000 dispatchers in 750 emergency 9-1-1 call centers in the United States, helping to keep more than 84 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of geographic information and communication systems. The company’s systems route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, display caller locations on 9-1-1 call takers answering position s, and guide emergency responders to emergency incidents.