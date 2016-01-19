Mont. police receive $5K safety grant

By Megan Strickland

Daily Inter Lake

KALISPELL, Mont. — Kalispell Police Chief Roger Nasset rarely has to deploy tactically geared officers, but thanks to the customers of Flathead Electric Cooperative, he knows that if he does need to send out a SWAT team, his officers will show up with adequate gear.

The police department received a $5,822 grant from the Flathead Electric Cooperative Roundup for Safety Program in December to buy uniforms that can be used in special response situations.

“There was not the budget there for it this year,” Nasset said. “To the police department, this is kind of our last resource.”

