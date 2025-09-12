Graphene Composites to showcase advanced ballistic protection technology at DSEI 2025

PRESS RELEASE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — GC, a specialist manufacturer of advanced blast and ballistic protection, announces its participation at DSEI 2025, the world’s leading defense and security exhibition, taking place at ExCeL, London from 9 -12 September 2025.

The company will maintain a strategic dual presence at this year’s event, showcasing its innovative protection technologies to both military and law enforcement sectors under the exhibition’s theme “Preparing the future force.”

UK Capability Showcase Participation

GC Shield will participate in the prestigious UKDSE UK Capability Showcase stand C-05, which highlights the evolving capabilities of the UK’s defence sector in response to an increasingly complex global security landscape. At this showcase, the UK’s Ministry of Defence will feature GC Shield’s RF2 Ballistic Shield, next-generation ballistic protection system designed for modern threat environments and also certified to STANAG Level 1 Blast & Ballistic for high-performance vehicle armour.

This participation underscores GC Shield’s role as a key contributor to the UK’s defence industrial base and its commitment to supporting the future readiness of British armed forces.

Law Enforcement Solutions Display

In addition to the military-focused showcase, GC Shield will exhibit alongside UK distributor Level Peaks stand S16-100, presenting the collection of ballistic shields specifically designed for law enforcement applications. This collaboration demonstrates the company’s versatility in serving both defense and civilian protection markets with tailored solutions.

Meeting Tomorrow’s Protection Challenges

GC Shield’s dual presence at DSEI 2025 reflects the company’s broader approach to ballistic protection, addressing the distinct requirements of military operations and law enforcement. The exhibition provides an opportunity for defense professionals, procurement specialists, and law enforcement agencies to experience first-hand the advanced protection capabilities that define modern security solutions.

“DSEI 2025 represents a crucial platform for showcasing how British innovation continues to lead in ballistic protection technology,” said Sandy Chen, CEO, at GC. “Our participation in both the UK Capability Showcase and the broader exhibition floor at Level Peaks, demonstrates our commitment in protection from military vehicle armor to law enforcement shields.”

About DSEI 2025

DSEI is recognized globally as the leading defense and security exhibition, bringing together government, military, industry and academia to share knowledge and explore partnerships that help to deliver national security objectives.

The 2025 event focuses on “Preparing the future force” and showcases cutting-edge technologies that will define tomorrow’s defense capabilities.