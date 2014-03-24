Departments Can Now Buy Tactical Shields, Lighting & Accessories Direct from ArrowSafetyDevice.com

We at Arrow Safety Device have been diligently working to update our website to make it easy as possible for all of our customers to purchase all of our products seamlessly on line. We are committed to offering the best customer service possible.

We are now open 24 hours. When you shop online from your home or office, you are not limited to our office hours. Shopping online at www.arrowsafetydevice.com is especially advantageous if you work long hours, overnight or just don’t have time to order what you need during regular office hours.

We have included all of our products in our Lighting & Accessories line, Security & Safety and Highway Safety departments. Now it is simple to pick your product, your size or color and add everything you need to your cart. We accepted all major credit cards and Paypal. Most items are already in stock and will be assembled on site and shipped out to you during the next business day.

Look for additional updates coming soon!