Why ballistic shield standards are getting a closer look

As ballistic shields are increasingly deployed by patrol officers and tactical teams during active shooter and high-risk incidents, how those shields are tested – and what those tests actually measure – is becoming a critical officer safety issue.

For decades, ballistic protection has largely been evaluated using National Institute of Justice standards. But according to Noah Taylor of THEATRE Protectives, those standards were never designed specifically for ballistic shields, which have unique contours, components and potential failure points that differ significantly from body armor and flat ballistic panels.

Why shield standards are under renewed scrutiny

Ballistic shields are no longer limited to specialized tactical units. Patrol officers and school resource officers are increasingly relying on them during fast-moving incidents in complex environments.

As shields are used more frequently in stairwells, hallways and dense urban settings, Taylor said it has become increasingly important to understand whether testing standards reflect how shields are actually used in the field – not just how they perform under controlled conditions.

NIJ and ASTM serve different purposes

NIJ standards have long served as the benchmark for ballistic protection, particularly for soft and hard body armor. Taylor said those standards were broadly applied across the industry even though they were not written specifically for ballistic shields.

“NIJ has been the industry standard for a long time,” Taylor said. “But nobody made a standard directly about ballistic shields.”

Under NIJ testing protocols, a shield may only be required to withstand a limited number of direct impacts to the shield body and NIJ protocols do not include shield-specific viewport testing requirements beyond limited, straight-on impact evaluation. NIJ protocols do not require multi-angle testing across shield-specific weak points – factors that can critically affect shield performance during real-world operations.

How ASTM testing evaluates ballistic shields

ASTM ballistic shield standards were developed to address those gaps by evaluating shields as complete systems rather than flat armor surfaces.

Instead of focusing solely on straight-on impacts, ASTM testing examines how shields perform when struck at multiple angles and at structural stress points, including edges, seams, bolts and viewports.

“ASTM looks at angled shots, shots along seams, bolts, screws and viewports,” Taylor said.

ASTM testing subjects shields to multiple, closely spaced impacts, edge shots and angled proximity shots at the interface between fasteners and the shield body. Testing also evaluates performance across extreme temperature ranges, reflecting the unpredictable conditions officers may encounter during prolonged or high-risk incidents.

“The testing protocol is significantly more demanding,” Taylor said.

Among the more demanding elements of ASTM testing are angled shots into viewport seams and impacts delivered under extreme cold conditions – scenarios designed to expose vulnerabilities that may not appear during traditional laboratory testing.

How real-world experience shaped the standard

Taylor said ASTM shield standards reflect extensive input from SWAT and military professionals who understand how shields are carried and deployed during real operations.

“It was fully developed with SWAT members and military members,” he said.

That real-world influence has helped accelerate broader interest in shield-specific standards as agencies look for testing protocols that better mirror operational realities.

Where THEATRE Protectives fits

THEATRE Protectives’ RF1 and HG2 rifle-rated ballistic shield is designed to meet ASTM testing requirements, including testing that evaluates one of the most common failure points in older shield designs.

“The viewport is the biggest weakness of many existing shields,” Taylor said.

ASTM testing evaluates viewports at multiple angles and along seams rather than limiting evaluation to a single, straight-on impact. As of the time of publication, the only HG2 or RF1 shields with a viewport to have passed ASTM testing are THEATRE’s.

Questions agencies should be asking

Taylor encourages agencies to move beyond rating labels and focus on how ballistic shields are tested relative to their operational use.

Agencies should consider how often shields are deployed, the environments in which they are used, and whether testing standards account for angled threats, structural weak points and environmental stress. Long-term serviceability, modularity and the ability to replace components over time are also important considerations.

At the same time, Taylor cautioned against allowing cost considerations to overshadow safety priorities.

“At the end of the day, if you’re making decisions purely on dollars, you’re not focused on the outcome,” he said. “The outcome is getting your people home safe.”

Educating officers and leaders alike

Taylor emphasized that his primary goal is education – not just for command staff, but for the officers who rely on shields during high-risk operations.

“Even if you never look up THEATRE Protectives, please start researching ASTM and NIJ and shield-specific standards, and ensure you understand the significant differences between those standards,” he said.

As ballistic shields continue to play a larger role in patrol and tactical response, understanding how those shields are tested – and whether that testing reflects real-world use – may become just as important as the equipment itself.

ASTM E3347 ballistic shield standard at a glance

ASTM E3347 / E3347M is a shield-specific testing standard developed to evaluate ballistic shields as complete systems, rather than flat ballistic panels. The standard is designed to reflect how shields are actually used in law enforcement operations, including exposure to angled threats, structural stress points and environmental extremes.

Key elements of ASTM E3347 testing include:



Multi-hit cluster testing within tight shot groupings.

Angled shots to shield edges, seams and fasteners.

Viewport edge and corner impact testing.

Angled proximity shots at the interface between fasteners and the shield body.

Performance evaluation across extreme temperature ranges.

The goal of ASTM E3347 testing is to identify vulnerabilities that could compromise a shield during dynamic operations, even if the primary armor surface remains intact.

Why it matters for police leaders

As ballistic shields move into wider patrol use, testing standards directly affect officer safety, liability and procurement decisions. Shield-specific standards that evaluate angled impacts, structural weak points and environmental stress give leaders a clearer picture of how equipment may perform in real incidents – not just in controlled tests. Understanding those differences helps agencies make informed decisions that prioritize officer protection over assumptions or legacy ratings.

