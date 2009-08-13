Atlantic Signal Developing Integrated Hearing Protection for Company’s Line of Tactical Bone Conduction Headsets

Topeka, KS - Randall Hedrick, Director of Operations at Atlantic Signal, LLC announced today that the company has been in the process of integrating passive hearing protection to their line of MH Series tactical bone conduction headsets. “For the past several years we have devoted some amount of time and effort toward finding a manageable way to integrate hearing pro with the headsets we manufacture. While there are a wide variety of passive hearing protection options available on the market, we were truly only interested in one particular manufacturer’s model. That model was recently re-designed and presented to us prior to its release to the marketplace in June of this year. The re-design lent itself perfectly to our plans for integration with our headsets,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick continued, “We presented several early concepts to a specific military client and the initial design was met with wide interest. We listened to this group carefully with regard to how our concept needed to evolve in order to be compatible with various forms of headgear and chin strap options. We went back to the drawing board and approached our challenge in several different manners presenting the next options on paper and one in particular was immediately accepted by all participants. We immediately went to work on a functioning prototype which was accepted.”

“There is a great deal of information I’m not at liberty to divulge at this point but we intend to debut the new design at SOFIC ‘09 in Tampa on June 2-4. The design will be available for both our MH180V and MH180H models and will provide the most revolutionary hear-through, passive hearing protection available in the world. Upon our return from SOFIC, new product photos and details will be available on our website shortly thereafter,” Hedrick concluded.