FLIR Introduces Revolutionary H-Series Handheld Law Enforcement Thermal Imager

Low-cost thermal imaging camera is the ultimate tool for nighttime police work

Portland, OR – FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced the launch of its new H-Series line of hand-held law enforcement thermal imaging cameras. Purpose built for law enforcement, it features four times the resolution of other systems, and several powerful new tactical features.

H-Series thermal cameras let users see things other technologies miss. Suspects can’t hide their heat, so operators can see them clearly in total darkness, and through smoke and dust. And, at $4,999, agencies can afford to equip every officer with the overpowering tactical advantages that H-Series thermal cameras provide compared to legacy night vision devices, making nighttime operations safer and more effective than ever before.

Available with several industry-defining features including onboard video storage with real-time clock, wireless streaming video transmission, over six hours of operation on a single charge, and more than 120 hours of standby battery life. An optional lens extender allows you to see a man from over 2800’ away.

With more law enforcement thermal cameras deployed around the globe than every other manufacturer combined, FLIR is the world’s most trusted name in thermal imaging.

“FLIR revolutionized airborne law enforcement operations 30 years ago, and we are bringing the same capability to the officers on the ground,” says Earl Lewis, CEO of FLIR Systems. “Now, every agency can afford this life saving technology; this is a very exciting time for us.”



About FLIR Systems

Pioneers in infrared technology, FLIR designs, manufactures, and supports thermal imaging systems and subsystems for industrial, scientific, government, commercial, and firefighting applications. With a 40-year history of infrared innovation, +100,000 systems in use worldwide, and development centers and sales offices in over 60 countries, FLIR is the world leader in thermal imaging technology. Visit the company’s website at www.FLIR.com.

