Pulsar Digex digital riflescope N450 & N455 thrill shooting industry

MANSFIELD, Texas– Pulsar is thrilled to release its newest line of digital riflescopes! The Digex comes in 2 models, the N450 and N455, and both feature a highly-detailed 1280x720 sensor with up to 600-yard detection range in complete darkness. Additionally, the Digex features built-in recording with sound, Picture-in-Picture digital zoom and Wi-Fi remote view with Stream vision compatibility for iOS and Android devices. The sole difference between the N450 and N455 is the IR Illuminator. The N455 has a 940nm IR that is invisible to the naked eye and has a 550-yard range. The N450 has an 850nm IR with 600-yard range, but the IR is visible

Digex digital riflescopes also boast 1024x768 AMOLED displays, adaptability to external power supplies, 5 rifle profiles with 10 zero distances, variable electronic reticles, a stadiametric rangefinder and SumLight function to increase sensor sensitivity and allow passive observation.

Upgraded Features

1024x768 AMOLED display

1280x720 enhanced sensor for adverse weather conditions

Increased range to 550 or 600 yards

3-second battery startup

Sleeker, scope-styled design

About Pulsar

Every Pulsar device is designed, manufactured and tested to ensure demanding professionals receive the most reliable, most advanced thermal and digital night vision performance the industry has to offer. The result of Pulsar’s commitment to industry-leading excellence is consistent world-class quality, precision engineering, seamless device operation and cutting-edge proprietary software. Pulsar produces an array of advanced optical devices designed for law enforcement, security, home defense and hunting applications, including thermal imaging and digital night vision monoculars and riflescopes, night vision binoculars and goggles, rangefinders, IR flashlights and related accessories. To learn more about Pulsar, visit www.pulsarnv.com. For media requests related to Pulsar, please email mediarelations@pulsarnv.com or call 817-225-0310.