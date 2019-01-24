Sightmark adds to the Citadel family!

MANSFIELD, Texas — Sightmark expands the Citadel riflescope family with the addition of the Citadel 3-18x50 LR1 riflescope. This premium riflescope is designed for hunters, medium-to-long range shooting, competition shooters and law enforcement.

The Citadel 3-18x50 LR1 (SM13039LR1) features a 6x optical system giving you a wide magnification to shoot medium-to-long range, fully multi-coated lens system, exposed pop-up locking turrets and a red illuminated reticle with 11 brightness settings for contrast against targets. The Citadel is IP67 waterproof, shockproof, dustproof, fogproof and comes complete with flip-up covers, throw lever and a sunshade cover.

A reticle widely used in shooting sports across North America, a first focal plane reticle means the dimensions of the reticle are true to any magnification, thus range finding and performing holdovers can be done at any magnification. The Citadel 3-18x50 LR1 reticle features ¼ MOA click adjustments at 100 yards.

