Sightmark Citadel Riflescopes: Making the performance mark

MANSFIELD, Texas — Sightmark’s new Citadel line of premium riflescopes are on-target when it comes to affordable precision performance. Designed as perfect optic solutions for demanding, cost-conscious law enforcement and competitors, Citadel riflescopes are packed with the kind of features traditionally sought after by next-level shooters. The Citadel riflescope line is comprised of three variable magnification models: 1-6x24 (SM13038CR1), 3-18x50 (SM13039LR2) and 5-30x56LR2 Riflescope (SM13040LR2).

All models feature a fine-etched, red-illuminated reticle with 11 brightness settings; premium, fully multi-coated glass for razor-sharp clarity; single-piece, 30mm, 6061-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum tube; throw lever for rapid magnification changes; IP67 waterproof, dustproof, fogproof and shockproof reliability; flip-up lens covers and Sightmark’s lifetime warranty.

Citadel First Focal Plane Riflescopes

Sightmark Citadel 3-18x50 and 5-30x56 riflescopes boast the highly sought after first-focal-plane lens system and illuminated LR2 mil-dash reticles extended-distance competitors desire for consistently precise holdovers at any magnification. Both optics also feature an adjustable, locking diopter, exposed locking turrets, .1 mil windage and elevation adjustments, and adjustable parallax. Citadel 3-18x50 and 5-30x56 are great options for long-range recreational plinking, bench rest and F-class competition and PRS matches.

Citadel 1-6x24 Second Focal Plane Riflescope

Perfect for law enforcement, competitive shooters and close- to mid-range hunting, the Sightmark Citadel 1-6x24 Riflescope is built for quick-target-acquisition from up close and personal to hundreds of yards out. The Citadel 1-6x24 features an illuminated BR1 (BDC) reticle calibrated for 55gr .223 ammunition, capped low-profile turrets and ½-MOA per click windage and elevation adjustability with a total adjustment range on each axis of 120 MOA.

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sightmark.com.