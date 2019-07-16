Sightmark introduces the new Citadel 3-18x50 MR2

MANSFIELD, Texas — Sightmark’s listened to its customers by adding the new Citadel 3-18x50 MR2 to the Citadel family. The Citadel 3-18x50 MR2 is designed to provide premium performance without denting your wallet. The Citadel 3-18x50 features a first-focal-plane lens system with a versatile illuminated MR2 reticle for mid- to long-range hunting.

The added medium-range MR2 reticle is uncomplicated and easy to use. The MR2 reticle features a red illuminated four-solid post with thin crosshairs and center crosshairs. The reticle’s crosshairs are separated by 1, 0.5 and 0.2 mrad intervals with 11 brightness settings. The MR2 reticle is simple at low magnification, while still offering the ability to adjust your aim at higher magnifications.

Create memories with your family and friends while hunting with the Citadel 3-18x50 MR2. Scale multiple types of terrain to hunt predators, varmint, small game, big game in both compartmented forests and long range mountains.

If you are a dealer and would like to speak to someone about pre-orders or becoming a new authorized Sightmark dealer please contact sales@sightmark.com or if you are a media member and would like to test and evaluate please contact mediarelations@sightmark.com.

