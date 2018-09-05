Sightmark to make its mark at TacOps East in Washington, D.C.

Mansfield, TX — Sightmark is set to make its mark at the 2018 TacOps East Tactical Training Conference (booth #140), scheduled for September 5 – 7, at the Marriott Crystal Gateway Hotel in Arlington, Virginia. Sightmark will feature the Ultra Shot M-Spec and Wolverine are just a few of the optics to be featured at Sightmark.

Sightmark’s Ultra Shot M-Spec FMS (SM26035) reflex sight is designed for quick target acquisition and repeatable accuracy in any environment. The M-Spec features a wide lens with scratch resistant, anti-reflective red coating, integrated sun shade and an illuminated red 1-MOA circle- dot reticle with 10 brightness levels.

Sightmark’s Wolverine red dot sight is available in two models; the FSR 1x28 (SM26020) and CSR 1x23 (SM26021). Wolverines deliver uncompromising crisp dot clarity in a compact, rubber-armored housing. Both models are night-vision compatible and feature an advanced scratch-resistant lens. The FSR model includes a 28mm objective lens and the CSR features a 23mm objective lens. Both feature unlimited eye relief.

TacOps East is a tactical training conference and exposition that helps balance training, networking and trade show experiences in a three-day event. The show will host over 40 training courses that will consist of instructor level certifications, armorer certification, classroom instruction, and practical application.

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sightmark.com.