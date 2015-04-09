CMC Government Supply Participating in the TTPOA SWAT Conference

CMC Government Supply will be an exhibitor at the TTPOA Conference in Dallas/Fort Worth, April 9-12.

DALLAS, TX – CMC Government Supply will be joining officers from all over Texas for the Texas Tactical Police Officers Association Conference this week, April 9-12. CMC Government Supply will be participating in the event and meeting with and law enforcement agencies and tactical teams.

CMC Government Supply serves as a resource to Texas law enforcement agencies and departments by offering them the products they need. CMC has a BuyBoard contract that offers many important products at special contract pricing. This pricing has already been negotiated and awarded through the BuyBoard Purchasing Cooperative to provide its members with more buying power and ease of purchasing. CMC has many product lines on this contract that TTPOA conference attendees can benefit from, taking advantage of the excellent pricing.

CMC Government Supply looks forward to being a part of TTPOA. “TTPOA is a highly anticipated show in Texas. It is a great to see everyone from year to year. This year we have some exciting new products. Officers will want to make sure to stop by and see us,” stated Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply. “Quality products, service you can count on and great pricing are some of the many reasons agencies look to CMC Government Supply for tactical products.”

Some of the many products lines for tactical teams include Aimpoint, Armor Express, Benelli, Beretta, Burris, Chums, Combined Tactical Systems, EOTech, Heckler & Koch, NightStick, Penn Arms, Rio Ammunition, Rock River Arms, Steiner, Streamlight, Surefire, Tikka, US PeaceKeeper, Vertx and more.

Conference attendees are encouraged to visit CMC Government Supply at the show to receive their free Buyers Guide or they may also download it here http://www.cmc-gov.com/bg.html.

About CMC Government Supply:

CMC Government Supply provides United States federal, state & local governments and authorized government contractors specialized products, software, data and services. Most of our products are used for military, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement, public safety and general government applications. Dallas, Texas based CMC Government Supply is classified as a small business supplier to all federal, state and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com.