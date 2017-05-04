NAPED launches new website

The National Association of Police Equipment Distributors launches an all-in-one membership management website solution.

NEW BERN, N.C. — The National Association of Police Equipment Distributors (NAPED) unveiled the new MemberClicks association management website to their members and the public this week. Unlike traditional websites, the new www.naped.com website is a comprehensive software solution that makes the day-to-day job of managing memberships, applications, dues, events and more in one easy-to-use intuitive platform.

“As part of our initiative to increase benefits to the NAPED members, this new website offers our members and potential members more opportunities to communicate with each other, as well as simplify overall management,” Laura Burgess, Administrative Director for NAPED and President of Laura Burgess Marketing explained.

“The new website gives our members a one-stop solution for information on meetings, events, news and more,” Eldon Griggs, President of NAPED and VP of Business Development for GALLS, Inc., said. “Our goal with the new site it to provide our members with the latest information within our industry and while promoting our membership’s businesses to each other.”

NAPED was formed to provide law enforcement, public safety and military equipment distributors and vendors a network for sharing information on new technologies and products developed to protect the men and women who go in harm’s way every day to ensure our liberties and freedoms.

Information on the NAPED Annual General Meeting, June 23 – 26, 2017, can be obtained by calling 252-288-5805 or by email. Interested in becoming a NAPED member? Contact Laura Burgess at 252-288-5805 or director@naped.com for more information and start enjoying the benefits today.

NAPED was created by bringing together law enforcement distributors, industry professionals and manufacturers to form a network for the purpose of mutually sharing the vast amounts of market experience, resources and product knowledge comprised within its membership. NAPED acts as a forum for member manufacturers and distributors to form long-term, profitable relationships. www.naped.com