UK veteran and hero joins Staccato training team

The hire of retired combat veteran Chris Craighead highlights Staccato’s increased training efforts

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Today, Staccato welcomes retired UK Special Mission Unit (SMU) operator Chris Craighead to the company’s training division.

The 28-year combat veteran, Craighead is highly respected for his actions in Nairobi, Kenya when he defeated terrorists in a hotel siege and saved over 700 lives. Bringing his extensive experience and expertise, Craighead will conduct elite programs including active shooter response training for SWAT teams across the United States.

“We are honored to welcome another true hero to our team,” Staccato Chief Executive Officer Nathan Horvath said. “Christian exemplifies our core values and his actions in Nairobi represent the epitome of acting with honor and doing what is right, especially when it is difficult.”

Craighead’s recruitment further demonstrates Staccato’s commitment to supporting law enforcement education. Staccato is a leader in producing high-quality handguns that are built and designed with heroes in mind. Since the company’s birth in 2019, Staccato has seen remarkable growth, earning approval by over 1,000 law enforcement agencies. These agencies include 65 of the nation’s top SWAT teams such as the U.S. Marshals SOG, LAPD SWAT, and the Texas Rangers SRT.

“From the first time I experienced a Staccato, I was completely taken back by how well the weapon functioned,” Chris Craighead said. “It’s important to have the right weapons and tools for the right people. Staccato delivers high quality and precision. Beyond their handguns, the core values of Staccato marry up with mine… it’s a good match.”

With the addition of Craighead to the team, Staccato is poised to continue its rapid growth and provide the best possible training solutions for all heroes. “What I am most looking forward to is assisting ALL members of the Staccato family to step up and do the right thing… whenever or wherever that may be,” Craighead said.

Craighead’s appointment is effective immediately.