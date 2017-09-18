H&H Medical announces acquisition of rights to SWAT-T tourniquet

Addition of SWAT-T Tourniquet expands H&H Medical Stop The Bleed offerings

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — H&H Medical Corporation, a leading provider of emergency trauma products, is proud to announce the acquisition of the right to produce the SWAT-T elastic tourniquet from TEMS Solutions, LLC. The addition of this product will expand H&H Medical’s line of “Stop The Bleed” products available to military and civilian customers worldwide.

The SWAT-T™ was developed by a former Operator/Medic with 14 years experience in Operational Medicine - former USAF Pararescue Journeyman (Para-Jumper or PJ), Contractor DoJ/FBI SWAT Operations, National Registry Paramedic, and Emergency Medicine Physician. The SWAT-T™ proprietary elastic design gives the product the ability to treat a variety of injuries, minor to life-threatening. Along with the patented easy-to-use instructions printed on the product itself, the SWAT-T™can be used on children, adults, and pets to control major bleeding.

The SWAT-T™ is being carried by Military (Conventional and Special Operations medical and non-medical personnel), EMS, Law Enforcement Officers, Contractors, Federal Agents, and prepared citizens (individually or as part of active shooter kits). The SWAT-T™ is carried by many first responders as their primary emergency response product, using it as a pressure dressing, all-purpose wrap, primary and/or back-up tourniquet.

“We consider ourselves very blessed that we have been able to take the SWAT-T™ from concept to the market in such a big way. It has proven itself in the literature and in the field, and it continues to save lives. It remains the most affordable solution that is proven to work, and has also proven to work in some situations where the others fail. We are delighted that the good people at H&H will take what we have started to the next level.” Says Dr. Blankenship – TEMS Solutions, SWAT-T™ inventor and president of TEMS Solutions.

“We are proud to add the SWAT-T to our complete product line of emergency trauma products and Stop The Bleed bleeding control kits,” said Paul Harder, president of H&H Medical. “The SWAT-T has been proven effective with numerous lives saved. We look forward to bringing the SWAT-T to more customers who want to be prepared when they need to respond.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Financing for this acquisition was provided to H&H Medical Corporation by Old Point National Bank of Hampton, Virginia.

About H&H Medical Corporation

Since 1982, H&H Medical Corporation has been dedicated to solving complex problems facing military and civilian responders. Recognized as a leading supplier of innovative pre-hospital trauma products, H&H Medical Corporation manufactures and distributes such products as the Bolin Chest Seal™, H-Bandage™ compression dressing, H&H Compressed Gauze, and Emergency Cricothyrotomy Kit. For more information, visit us at http://www.gohandh.com.

About TEMS Solutions LLC

TEMS Solutions began working in 2007 as a top tier training company for US Special Operations medical personnel. While providing this training TEMS has identified specific shortcomings in training and equipment for the tactical environment. The SWAT-T™ was developed to fill a void as TEMS was trying to solve the problem of other tourniquets being single-use, complex and single-purpose devices. TEMS Solutions brought the SWAT-T™ to the market in 2008 and has seen substantial growth in sales, significant non-biased and independent quality research publications, and a quality product that it proudly stands behind.