Tri-Tech Forensics Announces Acquisition of Rescue Essentials

LELAND, N.C. and SALIDA, Colo. — Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc., a leader in the crime scene supplies, digital forensics, and evidence collection kit markets, announced today the acquisition of Rescue Essentials, a leading manufacturer and marketer of Individual First Aid Kits, tactical EMS supplies, and ﬁrst responder trauma gear and equipment. Rescue Essentials’ products are sold to medical and law enforcement agencies throughout the world, including the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and U.S. Department of Defense.

Tri-Tech Forensics will leverage its core kitting and logistics management expertise to enable Rescue Essentials to focus on product development and market expansion. The teams at Tri-Tech Forensics and Rescue Essentials are looking forward to oﬀering their products to a wider customer base.

“The ﬁrst responder and tactical medical market has been an area of keen interest for us given the market dynamics we expect to see over time,” said Tri-Tech Forensics CEO Jim Seidel. “Rescue Essentials will give us exposure to that growing market, and we are excited to welcome the Rescue Essentials team into the Tri-Tech Forensics family. We believe the purchasing experience of our customers will be greatly enhanced by the increased product breadth this acquisition brings.”

Rescue Essentials Founder and CEO Phil Carey added, “Rescue Essentials has found a great strategic partner to expand our production capabilities and to achieve greater market penetration with a wider product oﬀering into the markets we serve. We are excited to be teamed with Tri- Tech Forensics and to be serving the increasingly complex needs of the tactical medicine community through our combined service and expertise.”

About Rescue Essentials

Rescue Essentials’ core capabilities include the design, assembly, and distribution of customized trauma and medical kits. Excelling at contract assembly of customer-speciﬁed components, they specialize in the sourcing and assembly of these kits for law enforcement and government agencies. Their willingness to address both small and large runs in a variety of delivery systems sets them apart from other manufacturers. The outcome is a product line and a set of capabilities that address budget requirements, ever changing protocols, and ﬁt within the world of real-time, tactical professionals. For more information, visit www.rescue-essentials.com.

About Tri-Tech Forensics

Tri-Tech Forensics (TTF) is a leader in providing physical and digital evidence collection solutions and crime scene investigation products to law enforcement markets throughout the world. With over 30 years of experience, TTF is the nation’s most proﬁcient developer and manufacturer of forensic evidence collection kits in the market today. TTF’s premiere DNA collection kits have become the benchmark solution for DNA collection for U.S. Federal operations and across law enforcement customers in all ﬁfty U.S. states. TTF continues to develop superior products to aid in all aspects of forensic investigation, crime laboratory analysis, digital forensics, and evidence preservation. For more information, visit www.tritechforensics.com.