Video: Casualty Resources provides realistic combat casualty simulation at SOMSA 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Casualty Resources recently took part in tactical field care simulation at the Special Operation Medical Association’s 2017 Scientific Assembly. Playing the role of rescuers are two special forces medical sergeants, or 18 Deltas (18D), and playing the role of casualty is a member of the Casualty Resources team. The simulation was hosted in the ADS, Inc. booth and coordinated by JTM Training Group.

About Casualty Resources

Based out of England, Casualty Resources provides military and first responder groups with a realistic form of casualty training. The company hires amputee actors along with experienced SFX makeup artists to simulate traumatic injuries such as amputations, blast injuries, and gunshot wounds. To learn more, visit their official website or email info@casualtyresources.co.uk