Tactical Electronics release new SWIFT Pole Camera

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tactical Electronics unveiled the SWIFT Pole Camera today, a new inspection camera that is both compact and robust. The SWIFT Pole Camera is size, weight and power optimized, allowing soldiers to rapidly deploy the camera when needed. Weighing less than 2 pounds, the SWIFT Pole Camera provides excellent low light color and thermal video. Video is viewable at the same time or independently on the attached monitor.

“The SWIFT Pole Camera is ideal for soldiers who require a solution that is compact, lightweight and can be rapidly deployed.” says Addie Ventris, Marketing Director at Tactical Electronics.

Features and benefits of the SWIFT Pole Camera include:

• Provides color low light video and thermal video

• Video is displayed in dual view on the attached 4" LCD Monitor

• Extends to over 3 feet and collapses to 13 inches for easy stow away

• Includes Tactical Accessory Port for video streaming support, via USB and Ethernet connectivity

• Powered by 2 batteries, weighs under 2 pounds

The SWIFT Pole Camera is available to military and law enforcement customers. For more information on the SWIFT Pole Camera please visit

About Tactical Electronics:

Tactical Electronics provides advanced technology and training solutions for military and law enforcement agencies. Our extensive product line includes covert wireless camera systems and EOD equipment used by special operations teams around the world. Our training division provides Counter IED training courses and IED Training Aids for EOD technicians and tactical operators. All of our services are designed to prepare technicians for what they might encounter behind a closed door, in a suspect package, or unsecured area. Tactical Electronics designs, engineers, and manufacturers all of our products in house at our headquarters in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.