Calif. cops receive traffic safety grant

By Sabra Stafford

Turlock Journal

TURLOCK, Calif. — The Traffic Safety Unit issued 1,202 traffic citations in 2015, up 47 percent from the year prior. The number of parking citations decreased by 27 percent, going from 1,345 citations in 2014 to 976 in 2015.

The Traffic Safety Unit is hoping to see the rates decline with the implementation of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant from the Office of Traffic Safety. The grant was awarded for the 2015-16 grant year and will be used to fund DUI enforcement efforts, seatbelt checks, distracted driving crackdowns, and other general traffic enforcement efforts.

The Traffic Safety Unit wasn’t the department’s only unit to benefit from additional funding. The Animal Services Unit was awarded $7,500 to increase the no/low cost spay and neuter program and a donation of $8,000 from a private citizen to purchase a new isolation trailer.

Full Story: Turlock Police Department’s specialized units record busy year