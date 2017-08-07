Mass. police receive grant to increase impaired driving patrols

Wicked Local-Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth Police will increase the number of impaired driving patrols on local roads after being awarded a special grant from the Highway Safety Division of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

The Plymouth Police Department will join more than 200 local police departments across the state and the state police in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization. This year’s campaign will include the impairment marijuana causes in drivers, and the exponentially increased impairment caused when alcohol and marijuana are combined.

“We very much appreciate this collaboration with our partners in the State,” said Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri. “This funding allows us to increase our staffing so that patrols can be specifically targeted toward those drivers who are under the influence. My department has zero tolerance for any unsafe driver who puts other motorists or pedestrians at risk.”

Full story: Plymouth Police receive grant to increase driving patrols