Kiowa Police reports significant gains with SceneDoc eCitations

A project with a goal of driving efficiency

OKLAHOMA CITY — Today, SceneDoc announces results with Kiowa Police Department following their deployment of its ‘mobile first’ platform for data collection, digital evidence management and workflow. Kiowa was the first agency in Oklahoma to invest in SceneDoc, leveraging smartphones to securely issue citations, and ultimately freeing up the time necessary for the Department to strengthen public safety. Citations is just one of many workflows the city will optimize leveraging this mobile software.

“Our primary objective through this partnership is to work smarter, and reinvest the time savings back into the front line giving our officers the opportunity to better serve the city. What attracted us to SceneDoc was its ease of use. Our officers, with very little training were up and running in a matter of days, unlike other public safety software systems we’ve invested in,” says Chief of Police, Jess Wilson.

The Chief also added, “through the use of the application, we are cutting the time we spend on a routine traffic stop by 75%, getting citizens on their way faster and our officers back to patrol faster. And that is just the beginning; we are now pushing data directly to our court system, saving hours a day on manual data entry. This project has been a big success and we look forward to expanding our use of the platform.”

“Law enforcement agencies need better technology. SceneDoc’s commitment will continue to be grounded in providing our customers with simple, secure and reliable software. We are thrilled to have exceeded the project objectives and we are excited about the road ahead with Chief Wilson and the City of Kiowa,” says company CEO, Alex Kottoor.

SceneDoc’s mission is to redefine the role of mobile technology in public safety. The company was recently awarded the coveted “Motorola Solutions Award for Public Safety Technology,” named as a leading innovator of public safety solutions that helps build safer cities and thriving communities.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is a ‘mobile first’ platform for data collection, digital evidence management and workflow. By modernizing with the SceneDoc Platform, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, with fewer moving parts, capturing data and reporting at the point of need. SceneDoc Collect, the platform’s flagship product provides public safety professionals with a ‘mobile first’ solution for field-based reporting saving every officer an hour per shift. The platform’s newest product delivers a ‘mobile first’ solution for eCitations, saving agencies 50% of administrative work, resulting in more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. Agencies can share information and collaborate in near real-time, from any internet-connected device, making potentially lifesaving intelligence only a tap away. See why our customers are advocates of our technology at scenedoc.com.