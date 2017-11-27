SceneDoc releases v5.0, guiding mobile data collection in public safety

TORONTO — SceneDoc, public safety’s trusted data collection platform, announces today the availability of SceneDoc 5.0. Following the release of 4.0 last July, 5.0 offers major advancements to the user’s experience and workflow. Innovation based on extensive customer focus and collaboration, SceneDoc takes yet another step closer to its goal of providing the best-in-class solution for public safety data collection.

The bread and butter of SceneDoc 5.0 stems from SceneDoc’s new rules engine. Now, as users work through their reports and citations, the forms intelligently modify themselves, creating a more dynamic and user-friendly experience. “Simplicity and ease of use are paramount development principals here at SceneDoc, something we’ve incorporated since our inception,” says Sebastian Dwornik, Director of Product Development. A new user-interface was also developed under this philosophy. Images of the new UI can be seen here.

Major feature upgrades include an improved ID scanner that now extends into the United States Vehicle Registry. Using the camera on any smartphone or tablet, the scanned information also automatically populates any associated form fields. Additionally, a full UPPER CASE setting, which includes the voice-to-text function, was added to meet the documentation needs of federal agencies like current customer, National Park Service; yet another example of SceneDoc’s commitment to delivering capabilities to meet customer requirements.

With SceneDoc 5.0, comes the launch of SceneDoc Training. A completely silo’d training environment, users now have a place to learn, practice and experiment with their workflows without the worry of non-production data flowing into other connected systems. “Proper training is a critical component of law enforcement. SceneDoc Training is an essential component to providing our users a safe place to train and master SceneDoc without any risk of dummy data flowing into core reports or entering their systems in any way,” says Adrian Bubalo, CTO.

SceneDoc’s mission is to redefine the role of mobile technology in public safety. “We understand that it’s happy customers that drive technology forward. SceneDoc continues to answer the call of our customers, and provide the public safety community the technology it’s been waiting for,” explains Alex Kottoor, CEO.

The company recently won the coveted “Motorola Solutions Award for Public Safety Technology”, named for a leading Canadian innovator of public safety solutions that helps build safer cities and thriving communities.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is public safety’s trusted data collection platform. By modernizing with the SceneDoc Platform, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, with fewer moving parts, capturing data and reporting at the point of need.