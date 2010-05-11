Digital Ally Enters Law Enforcement Speed Detection Market

Company To Introduce LaserAlly Handheld Speed Detection LIDAR System

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas – Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced the planned introduction of its new handheld LaserAlly LIDAR System for vehicle speed detection.

“LIDAR systems have been used in the law enforcement industry for a number of years, and the technology is recognized and accepted by courts as an accurate means of detecting vehicle speed,” stated Ken McCoy, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Digital Ally, Inc. “Our team has years of LIDAR and RADAR experience, allowing us to introduce our new LaserAlly with knowledgeable representatives, supported by Digital Ally’s brand name and excellent reputation for quality customer service.”

LaserAlly is small, lightweight and well balanced, and it offers several feature enhancements relative to currently available competitive products. “To ensure that Digital Ally’s entry into the Speed Enforcement LIDAR market offers the most advanced technology, highest accuracy and best performance, we have partnered with DragonEye Technology, LLC and its President, Scott Patterson,” added McCoy. “Scott is well known throughout the industry and has been involved with the design of LIDAR systems for over 20 years. We know of no more experienced and qualified partner than Scott and his design team, when it comes to LIDAR, Laser and other optics product development.”

LaserAlly features the ability to pinpoint the speed and direction of a vehicle in single or multi-lane traffic, without regard to traffic congestion; a ruggedized enclosure for heavy use that is waterproof for harsh environmental conditions; anti-jamming technology to defeat detectors; a 6000-foot maximum acquisition range, 1/3-second acquisition time; obstruction and weather modes; easy-to-use menu; improved alignment stability and true continuous tracking; up to a 32-hour battery life from 2 C-cell batteries; and the unit is upgradable in the field via a USB port.

“Our plan is to introduce the LaserAlly to customers this summer at various trade shows, through trade publications and by hosting customer demonstrations,” continued McCoy. “Production is scheduled to commence before the end of this year’s third quarter. Our LaserAlly system is currently undergoing tests that should allow it to be included on the International Association of Chiefs of Police (“IACP”) Consumer Products list.”

For more information contact Digital Ally, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-440-4947 or at 1-913-814-7774 or visit www.digitalallyinc.com.