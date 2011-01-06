LaserMax and Sokol Associates Announce New Partnership to Support Nationwide Sales

Rochester, N.Y. – LaserMax announced today a new partnership with Sokol Associates to provide national sales support for dealers and distributors.

Sokol Associate’s employees include an active field staff to manage the LaserMax brand locally, plus over 100 field associates outside of the 17-state Midwest territory to support accounts across the country. Sokol Associates will represent LaserMax at the local store level, with specialized sporting goods staff from Sokol Associates visiting stores on a regular basis.

“This new partnership provides the training and sales support we recognize our dealers and distributors want,” says Eric Haase, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at LaserMax, “and will ultimately provide us with important feedback to continue providing the highest quality personal protection products that our customers expect from LaserMax.”

In addition to the national sales support from Sokol Associates, LaserMax will continue to support product sales, customer service and warranty support through their Rochester, New York facility.

About LaserMax

LaserMax is a leading innovator and manufacturer of high quality laser sight systems. For more than 20 years, the company has provided laser products for military, law enforcement agencies and commercial markets worldwide. LaserMax additionally delivers the most advanced laser products and optical systems for semiconductor, aerospace, biomedical applications, and telecommunications. LaserMax is a WBENC-certified and ISO 9001:2008 small business. All products are designed and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Rochester, New York, USA. For more information visit us www.LaserMax.com or call 800.527.3703.