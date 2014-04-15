NY cops get over $20K for license plate readers

By Ashley Hupfl

The Journal News

ALBANY, N.Y. — Greenburgh police will receive a $22,500 state grant for a license plate reader package that will be used toward its efforts to target burglaries, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

The department is one 31 law enforcement agencies that will share nearly $1 million in grants to boost a crime-prevention efforts in upstate New York.

The grants go to law enforcement agencies in counties not participating in the state’s new Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative. As part of the state budget, Cuomo ended Operation IMPACT, a crime-fighting program started in 2004 for 17 upstate counties with high crime rates.

